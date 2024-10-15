AK intervened
PVA did not want to grant rehab money to cancer patient
The Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor has helped a seriously ill worker from the Unterland region to obtain his rights. The Pension Insurance Institution (PVA) had previously rejected an application for disability pension.
Due to a targeted intervention by the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor at the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA), a seriously ill man was retroactively awarded rehabilitation benefits after all. The worker concerned had applied for disability pension due to psychological complaints. The PVA rejected this because the mental condition was not considered serious enough.
The man then turned to the Chamber of Labor. "In such cases, a detailed examination of all medical documents is essential," explains Jürgen Lehner, AK expert for social law. "The true extent of the health problems often only becomes apparent on closer inspection."
PVA had "overlooked" lung tumor
When the case was reviewed, it turned out that the worker was suffering from a malignant lung tumor. The relevant medical findings were immediately forwarded to the PVA, which reacted immediately due to the changed facts and granted the seriously ill worker retroactive rehabilitation benefits from the original application date.
"This case shows once again how important the Chamber of Labour is for the people in the country," emphasizes AK President Bernhard Heinzle. "Without our efforts, the person concerned would have had to endure a lengthy and stressful court case." Now the man can concentrate on the essentials, namely his recovery.
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case: "The Austrian healthcare system is increasingly operating at the limit. Staff are overworked and there is a lack of resources. Even at the PVA, employees are constantly reaching their limits," says Heinzle, identifying a massive need for action. "There is an urgent need for more staff for more comprehensive initial assessments as well as improved framework conditions that enable a faster and more direct exchange of information between doctors, patients and the PVA."
