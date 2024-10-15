250 jobs cut:
Legend loses job! Brutal austerity measures at United
Manchester United have really cut back! According to British media reports, the club is to cut 250 jobs. This also affects coaching legend Sir Alex Ferguson.
Manchester United co-owner and Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe wants to make considerable cost savings and is now mercilessly cutting back. Even icon Ferguson is not spared. According to media reports, his contract as global club ambassador and club director will be terminated.
It doesn't help Sir Alex that he was a coach for the Red Devils for 26 years. The now 82-year-old won 38 trophies during this era. Now, however, the chapter at the club close to his heart seems to be coming to an involuntary end.
Ratcliff takes tough action
But Ferguson is not the only one affected by the measures. Ratcliffe's team informed employees back in July that the club would be cutting a total of 250 jobs. Senior staff had their club credit cards revoked and the Christmas party for all employees was canceled.
Sources close to the club report that the separation between United and Ferguson went off relatively peacefully. According to the sources, the club icon would still be welcome to attend matches at any time and would also retain his representative role as director of soccer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.