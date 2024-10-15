Winter fun is “all inclusive” in Lower Austria this year

Early bookers should be able to save extra

The core of the campaign is easy to explain: from this year, a nationwide season ticket will replace the "small regional" offers. In other words, following the example of the Lower Austria Card, there will be one ticket that is valid for all ten ski areas operated by the province. This is intended to achieve two things: To enable operators to plan to a certain extent and to give customers a snow guarantee. Because if the weather doesn't permit it in Mönichkirchen, for example, skiers can switch to the traditionally snow-spoiled Hochkar at no extra charge.