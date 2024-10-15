Peter Handke’s crows as a major school project

Project for the fifth anniversary

To mark the fifth anniversary of the award of the Nobel Prize for Literature to Peter Handke, the pupils of the third and fourth classes at St. Michael's European School also chose the animal - to which Handke attaches particular importance - as their project. "The crows stand for freedom, constancy, the connection between past and present," explains principal Danilo Katz, who wants to convey a message with the project: "How deeply literature, art and culture are anchored in the classroom."