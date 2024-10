Deer stuck in garden gate – rescued by hunter

Incidents often end in martyrdom for animals

"Fences, gates, carelessly left wires or strings and, very often in summer, swimming pools are very dangerous for wild animals and often end in real ordeals for the animals concerned. Fortunately, everything worked out very well in the current case," says State Hunting Master Franz Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau. "My special thanks go to the attentive neighbors as well as our hunters, who are always the right people to talk to when it comes to wild animals."