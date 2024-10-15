Is the province neglecting its own solar strategy?

This is not true, the governor's office told the "Krone" - they say there has been a misunderstanding. The list presented by Stelzer refers to plants that - for various reasons - were out of operation for longer than two months and were then put back into operation. In fact, three new systems were put into operation in 2022, twelve in the previous year and 14 so far this year. Another one - on the roof of the Peuerbach road maintenance depot - is planned.