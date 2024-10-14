Vorteilswelt
EU complaint underway

Leagues complain: FIFA threatens players’ health

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 17:31

The Association of European Football Leagues and the players' union FIFPro Europe, together with Spain's La Liga, have filed a complaint against FIFA with the EU Commission. 

0 Kommentare

The leagues and the players' union accuse the world governing body of abusing its dominant position in determining the international calendar for 2025 to 2026 - in particular with regard to the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA. (Bild: AP)
The 2026 World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA.
(Bild: AP)

In their statement, the complainants argue that the oversaturated international calendar jeopardizes the safety and health of players and threatens national and international competitions that have been cherished by fans in Europe and around the world for generations.

(Bild: FABRICE COFFRINI)
(Bild: FABRICE COFFRINI)

The detailed and evidence-based complaint has been officially submitted to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition. The leagues and the players' union point to FIFA's "conflict of interest". With regard to the international calendar, the parties once again denounce that "FIFA's rules and conduct fall far short of the requirements of EU law".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

