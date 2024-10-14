EU complaint underway
Leagues complain: FIFA threatens players’ health
The Association of European Football Leagues and the players' union FIFPro Europe, together with Spain's La Liga, have filed a complaint against FIFA with the EU Commission.
The leagues and the players' union accuse the world governing body of abusing its dominant position in determining the international calendar for 2025 to 2026 - in particular with regard to the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.
In their statement, the complainants argue that the oversaturated international calendar jeopardizes the safety and health of players and threatens national and international competitions that have been cherished by fans in Europe and around the world for generations.
The detailed and evidence-based complaint has been officially submitted to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition. The leagues and the players' union point to FIFA's "conflict of interest". With regard to the international calendar, the parties once again denounce that "FIFA's rules and conduct fall far short of the requirements of EU law".
