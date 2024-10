What St. Johann and Liverpool have in common

The Scherer squad will return to action during the week. The Salzburg derby with Wals-Grünau awaits on Thursday. But this time at home. Nevertheless: Wednesday - Saturday - Thursday. This is more reminiscent of a Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City fixture list from the English Premier League than an Austrian amateur club. But the coach doesn't see it that narrowly: "Four days until the next game is enough time. Two days are enough for regeneration, then you have two more to prepare well."