Graz problem park
Volksgarten protection zone: “Situation has improved”
Three months ago, a safety zone was introduced in Graz's problem park. Since then, there have been bans and reports of trespassing.
Undisguised drug dealing around the clock, vandalism, mobbing and violence: the situation in the Volksgarten in Graz became increasingly worse this spring. A so-called protection zone was therefore imposed in the park on July 15.
A protection zone is a security police measure with the aim of protecting children and young people from criminal acts and increasing the subjective feeling of safety among the population. The police can turn away suspicious persons in this area and issue entry bans.
The ordinance is initially limited to six months. At today's "half-time", the "Krone" has the latest figures from the police. Within three months, 146 bans were issued in the Volksgarten, 966 identities were established and 35 drug seizures were made. Among other things, the police confiscated 411 grams of cannabis. There were also a large number of other charges.
As was to be expected, drug dealing has shifted to other areas, especially the nearby Metahofpark. A protection zone was therefore also set up there on October 1. "Both have proved their worth. If only because of the subjective feeling of safety. The feedback from local residents has been very positive," says Willibald Gutschi, Head of the Operations Department at Graz City Police Command.
"The situation has improved," says Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) and emphasizes that the city of Graz is taking measures to ensure "good coexistence" in the parks in parallel to the police work, including through the public order watch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
