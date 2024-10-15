Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scooter problem?

Wild parking and gagging agreement – Neos criticize

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 11:00

There have been 60 rental scooters in Guntramsdorf since May. This offer is gladly accepted by the population. However, criticism has come from the Neos - not because of the scooters themselves, but because of a "gagging contract" with the rental company and illegal parking of the vehicles. 

0 Kommentare

The scooters can be rented and returned at 18 locations provided by the municipality. "The scooters are very popular with the local population, especially commuters," says local transport councillor Peter Waldinger. On peak days, up to 60 journeys are counted.

There is now criticism from the Neos - not of the scooters themselves, but of the contract that was concluded with the rental company TIER. This states that it is only possible to pull out if problems arise. "The municipality cannot get out of the contract as long as the company makes an effort to rectify faults," fears Jörg Brodersen from the NEOS. "You can get out at any time if there are problems," counters Waldinger.

"Commuters in particular are happy to use the e-scooters," says Peter Waldinger, local transport councillor. (Bild: ZGV Gemeinde Guntramsdorf)
"Commuters in particular are happy to use the e-scooters," says Peter Waldinger, local transport councillor.
(Bild: ZGV Gemeinde Guntramsdorf)

Further criticism from the Neos: time and again, scooters are simply parked "wildly". "It happens, but rarely," confirms Waldinger. "These are then collected again by the operating company within a short time and returned to the correct location."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf