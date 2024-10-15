Scooter problem?
Wild parking and gagging agreement – Neos criticize
There have been 60 rental scooters in Guntramsdorf since May. This offer is gladly accepted by the population. However, criticism has come from the Neos - not because of the scooters themselves, but because of a "gagging contract" with the rental company and illegal parking of the vehicles.
The scooters can be rented and returned at 18 locations provided by the municipality. "The scooters are very popular with the local population, especially commuters," says local transport councillor Peter Waldinger. On peak days, up to 60 journeys are counted.
There is now criticism from the Neos - not of the scooters themselves, but of the contract that was concluded with the rental company TIER. This states that it is only possible to pull out if problems arise. "The municipality cannot get out of the contract as long as the company makes an effort to rectify faults," fears Jörg Brodersen from the NEOS. "You can get out at any time if there are problems," counters Waldinger.
Further criticism from the Neos: time and again, scooters are simply parked "wildly". "It happens, but rarely," confirms Waldinger. "These are then collected again by the operating company within a short time and returned to the correct location."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
