Wild parking and gagging agreement – Neos criticize

There is now criticism from the Neos - not of the scooters themselves, but of the contract that was concluded with the rental company TIER. This states that it is only possible to pull out if problems arise. "The municipality cannot get out of the contract as long as the company makes an effort to rectify faults," fears Jörg Brodersen from the NEOS. "You can get out at any time if there are problems," counters Waldinger.