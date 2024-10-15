Pair of rabbits abandoned in tiny metal box

From the police to the animal shelter

The box had been left in front of a detached house. A "request" for a nice place was attached to it. The resident of the house took it to the police, who eventually brought the two rabbits to the animal shelter in St. Pölten. "We almost always have a place available for small animals straight away. We appeal to people not to simply hand over responsibility for an animal and not to leave it to fend for itself," says director Victoria Bischof. The two long-eared animals are now being nursed back to health at the animal shelter before we hope to find them a suitable new home in a few weeks' time.