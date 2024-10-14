Pupils will soon receive their “Burgenland skis”

All pupils in the sixth grade will receive the letter these days. They will receive a letter from the Education Directorate or their respective school about the province's "Burgenland bewegt Kids" campaign, which is now starting. 2754 Burgenland pupils will receive a voucher for sports equipment worth 200 euros as part of the initiative, which is taking place for the first time. This can be redeemed at all cooperation partners in time for the start of the fall vacations on October 25.