200 euro voucher
Pupils will soon receive their “Burgenland skis”
Starting signal for a unique sports promotion campaign by the province. Young people will receive a voucher worth 200 euros. The letter will be sent out this week.
All pupils in the sixth grade will receive the letter these days. They will receive a letter from the Education Directorate or their respective school about the province's "Burgenland bewegt Kids" campaign, which is now starting. 2754 Burgenland pupils will receive a voucher for sports equipment worth 200 euros as part of the initiative, which is taking place for the first time. This can be redeemed at all cooperation partners in time for the start of the fall vacations on October 25.
Equal opportunities for every child
A special treat are the "Burgenland skis", which young people can receive in exchange for the voucher. The set consists of a pair of youth skis including bindings and children's/youth ski poles. They were produced exclusively in the Burgenland brand design by Intersport for the voucher campaign. "Every child should have the same opportunities" Governor Hans Peter Doskozil had already announced the promotion campaign in spring. The aim is to support families and get even more children involved in sport.
No matter what kind of sport their heart beats for, it must not fail due to a lack of equipment. Every child should have the same opportunities, regardless of their parents' income.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Making sport more attractive
The Chamber of Commerce also supports the initiative, which is unique in Austria: "A voucher for sports equipment can and will be a great incentive to actively take part in sport. And because they redeem the voucher at a local sports retailer in Burgenland, they also get the best advice," explains Chamber of Commerce President Andreas Wirth. Sport Austria President Hans Niessl also welcomes the initiative as an important preventative measure.
More about the voucher
All information: www.meinburgenland.at/ sportgutschein
The voucher must be ordered using the form contained in the envelope. You will then receive a personalized voucher. The voucher is valid until the end of April 2025 and there are no costs for parents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
