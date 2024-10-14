Coach tough as nails:
“Special teams are not good enough for the league”
Last season, the Pioneers Vorarlberg caused a sensation in the ICE Hockey League. Led by league MVP Steve Owre, the team from Feldkirch stormed through to the playoff quarter-finals, where they were beaten by the KAC after a tough battle. Now Owre is gone and so is the success for the time being. There has only been one win in seven games...
"Right now, our special teams - neither in the power play nor in penalty-killing - are good enough for the ICE League," said head coach Dylan Stanley after his Pioneers Vorarlberg first lost 3:5 at VSV on the road trip in Carinthia and then conceded a 2:5 defeat at the KAC. Significantly, Klagenfurt's last goal was scored 159 seconds before the final buzzer - a short-handed goal.
"We had a lot of close games that we only lost in the final third," says Stanley, who coached the Pioneers to the quarter-final play-off last season. That's right! In the season opener against the Innsbrucker Haien, they were only trailing 1:2 until 13 seconds before the end. In the 4:2 away defeat in Bolzano, his team even led until the 52nd minute and in the 5:6 overtime defeat at home to RB Salzburg, the Pioneers were still two goals ahead with eleven minutes to go. "We urgently need to change that again," says Stanley.
A step backwards from last year
A look at the table - even though the season is still young - is anything but encouraging. With just four points from seven games and a goal difference of 19:31, the team from Feldkirch currently hold the "red lantern". This makes their interim record even worse than two years ago. The Pioneers - then coached by Marc Habscheid - had at least two wins to their name after seven rounds (16:25 goals) and were ninth in the table. At the same point in the season the previous year, they had already achieved four full victories...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.