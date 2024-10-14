“Special teams are not good enough for the league”

A step backwards from last year

A look at the table - even though the season is still young - is anything but encouraging. With just four points from seven games and a goal difference of 19:31, the team from Feldkirch currently hold the "red lantern". This makes their interim record even worse than two years ago. The Pioneers - then coached by Marc Habscheid - had at least two wins to their name after seven rounds (16:25 goals) and were ninth in the table. At the same point in the season the previous year, they had already achieved four full victories...