Problem in the allotment garden
“Often get no mail, or very late”
Residents of an allotment site in Leopoldstadt complain about problems with mail delivery. What used to work well no longer works at all after a change of postman. The post office in Vienna admits to teething problems. However, local residents suspect another reason.
Everything was fine until June of this year. Then the problems started. Letters, invoices, election information and advertising folders with vouchers either didn't arrive at all, arrived late or ended up in the wrong letterboxes. This is the story of settlers from the Grünland allotment garden association in the 2nd district. Chairwoman Petra Hübsch confirms: "Yes, we have a few complaints about this."
Orientation problems
The trigger was a change of employee. The previous, reliable delivery person left in July. The "new guy" obviously had difficulties finding his way around. The complex has been expanded several times over the years. The numbering of the buildings is therefore not always entirely logical. However, there is a clearly laid out plot plan at the entrance to the site.
"Unfortunately, there were problems with the delivery in the first few weeks. In the meantime, however, the deliverer has been trained and sensitized to the circumstances of the allotment garden site," a post office spokesperson explained to the "Krone".
Unfortunately, there were problems with the delivery in the first few weeks. In the meantime, the deliverer has been trained and sensitized to the circumstances of the allotment garden site.
Ein Sprecher der Post AG
There is still no correct delivery, counters Walter Haab. "I sometimes receive the third reminder for invoices and nothing before that. Advertising brochures with vouchers often don't arrive," complains the settler. He estimates that he has already lost 80 euros as a result.
Is there something else behind it?
Residents suspect that there is another reason behind the difficulties than "just" the change of employees. Some believe that the post office wants to force them to install a central letterbox on the edge of the site. However, the residents have already rejected this several times.
They would then have to walk longer distances to receive their mail, even in snow and ice. Resident Haab is also not happy with the yellow fox's complaints management: "Calls end up in the call center and then there's silence. You can't get hold of the people responsible in the district."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.