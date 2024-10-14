For patients at risk
Get tested quickly if you suspect coronavirus and are at risk
If Covid-19 is suspected, high-risk patients should visit their GP immediately to have a free test carried out, says Viennese pulmonologist Arschang Valipour. Only a rapid diagnosis can ensure timely treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovir.
The Ministry of Health has stated: "Treatment with Covid-19 medication is primarily intended for high-risk patients."
This applies in particular to the following people
- People of advanced age, people with chronic illnesses (e.g. diabetes), people who are overweight and people with illnesses or who are taking medication that affects the immune system.
- Social insurance has defined a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30, an age of over 60, oncological diseases, etc. as risk factors.
We also see that the use of antiviral drugs can reduce the risk of post-Covid and long-Covid symptoms.
Wiener Pneumologe Arschang Valipour
The prerequisite for any drug treatment of a SARS-CoV-2 infection is a free corona test carried out by the attending physician with a positive result.
People with an increased risk as a result of an infection are strongly advised to react quickly. There is only a relatively narrow time window available for treatment with Paxlovid with a good effect.
