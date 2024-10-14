Miss Alpin elected
The most beautiful woman in the Alps is blonde again this year
In the Sillpark shopping center in Innsbruck on Saturday evening, the most beautiful woman in the Alps was chosen by a nine-member celebrity jury and in front of an enthusiastic audience. This year's "Miss Alpin" is once again a blonde beauty.
This day was something very special for two beauties: Nadja Meskic, last year's "Miss Alpin" title holder, celebrated her wedding with friends and family, beaming with joy. And 22-year-old student Larissa Ranacher was crowned "Miss Alpin 2024" at the Sillpark in Innsbruck.
It was an exciting race for the title, which took place on Saturday evening.
The winner was announced shortly before midnight
The answer as to which of the eleven highly motivated finalists would be crowned after the show and the presentation of their social projects was revealed shortly before midnight. Beforehand, the winner and prospective teacher Larissa Ranacher explained how important it was to her not only to impart her specialist knowledge: "I also want to encourage the children to develop their hearts and encourage them in their uniqueness and self-love."
A social heart in her free time
23-year-old kindergarten teacher Lea Nanton from Hall, who followed Ranacher in second place, revealed that she is very close to nature and enjoys spending time in the riding stables and on the mountains. And Angelina Cukic from Kitzbühel, who took third place on the podium, said that she collects children's clothes, toys and school materials for the SOS Children's Village in her free time.
Songs by Sara de Blue
"As a former Miss, I know exactly how my team and I can support and motivate the contestants," emphasized Kati Pletzer-Ladurner, who received plenty of praise for her hard work. To the delight of the audience, jury members Beatrice Turin ("Miss Europe") and singers Sara de Blue and Marie Dapoz performed a few songs in addition to their voices.
