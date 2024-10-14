Lithuania election
Social Democrats on the verge of taking power
After losing the presidential election, Lithuania's head of government Ingrida Simonyte is now also likely to have lost the parliamentary election. Her conservative Fatherland Union only came second after more than 90 percent of the votes were counted. The big winners are likely to be the Social Democrats.
They won 20 percent of the vote. Although the Patriotic Union follows behind with 17%, everything points to a change of power: "I think it will be a coalition with two left-wing parties," said SD chairwoman Vilija Blinkeviciute on Sunday. She named the Farmers' Party, the Greens and the "For Lithuania" party as possible partners. "I think our voters, our people, have said that they want some changes," she said, pointing to income, housing, healthcare and education as key concerns.
High cost of living and Russia important issues
If Blinkeviciute succeeds in forming a government, she is expected to maintain Lithuania's tough stance on Russia and high defense spending. Many citizens of the Baltic country are dissatisfied with the sharp rise in the cost of living and the work of the authorities. However, the country's fundamental course of continuing to support Ukraine and increasing defense spending due to fears of a Russian attack is not in question.
The Baltic state with its 2.9 million inhabitants has a mixed electoral system in which half of the parliament is elected by proportional representation with a five percent threshold. The other half is elected by direct mandates. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes in their constituency, there will be a run-off election in two weeks' time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
