The situation is definitely not yet entirely clear, even if the Secret Service considers it unlikely that the man from Las Vegas wanted to carry out an assassination attempt on Trump. The FBI is also not investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt. However, a look at the suspect's activities on social media reveals a lot about his political views - and these are by no means left-liberal. He repeatedly rails against the Democrats, especially against Vice President Kamala Harris. The man can also be seen in footage taken during the Republican Party conference in July (see post above).