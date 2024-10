Swimming meeting was characterized by a close duel

The 40th international Generali Meeting of the Salzburg Swimming Union in Rif brought numerous records. Two athletes stood out in particular: European short course champion Bernhard Reitshammer and Luka Mladenovic. The two fought close duels in many disciplines. Overall, however, the man from Salzburg came out on top with two individual victories (100m dolphin, 200m freestyle), three national records (50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle) and a new points record in the multi-discipline classification.