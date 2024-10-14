Vorteilswelt
Commentary on the SPÖ

Fußi, the joker – better check alternatives

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 08:00
0 Kommentare

The conflict within the SPÖ is escalating by the hour: the first participant in the civil war has just openly threatened to liquidate the party. "It is only thanks to your change to the statutes," said political advisor Rudi Fußi to Babler, whose murder he is currently preparing, "that I am standing here today and can complete your work."

Hopefully it won't come to that, but the path is right: You couldn't win over the music clown Wlazny, but you did pull the joker. And what a funny Kampl that is!

He was with the ÖVP, on the Lugner election platform and helped the SPÖ to oust Faymann. Then he wrote the speeches for Kern, because this political work-study student was busy with his second job as a gravedigger. The success: brilliant (31.2% for Kurz). Then Fußi was for Babler, but also for Dosko (and possibly secretly for Kern the whole time).

The ideal candidate? I would look at alternatives. First and foremost, Dr. Bohrn and Mr. Mena, who could share the job and shift the inner-party conflict to the family level for general relief. Or Excel-enz Michaela Grubesa as federal file chairman?

Another appealing option would be a continuous battle between the interest group Mausi, Kolibri, Hasi, Bambi, Leo on the one side and Simone Lugner on the other until the new election. Climate Shakira would also be free and could put an end to the fluctuation by professionally gluing herself to the chair.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Heinz Sichrovsky
Heinz Sichrovsky
Folgen Sie uns auf