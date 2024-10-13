Graz loses, Salzburg wins against Capitals

The Styrians took the lead in Ljubljana through Lukas Haudum (26th), but fell 2-1 behind in the 47th minute. Casey Bailey equalized just 44 seconds later, but Marcel Mahkovec's second goal of the game (56') ensured that Harry Lange's team came away empty-handed for the first time this season. The title co-favorites had suffered their only defeat to date last Sunday after overtime against the Vienna Caps.