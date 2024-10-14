Cancellations, telephone lists
Search for a care place turned into a gauntlet run
A pensioner in southern Lower Austria needs transitional care after a stay in hospital. However, the search turned out to be a challenge for his relatives. Why the flood is also to blame - at least in part.
For an 84-year-old, a small cause can have a big effect. A quick slip - and the ankle is injured: hospital stay, recumbent cast. It is then clear that the single widower cannot go straight home from hospital - he needs so-called transitional care until he is mobile again.
Short-term care currently mainly for flood victims
In hospitals, it is the task of discharge management to find such a care place. However, this is currently proving difficult, as many people in need of care who were being cared for at home had to leave their homes due to the floods. They were temporarily allocated to short-term places in nursing homes. As a result, there are no free places for the 84-year-old in nearby state homes.
"You just have to make a few phone calls"
The pensioner's relatives call around all the private care facilities in the region - a free place is promised. But they rejoice too soon: the patient needs physiotherapy - unfortunately not possible in a private home. "Support" from the hospital: two pieces of paper with contact details for mobile care services and care agencies. And a tip: "You'll just have to make a few phone calls!" The family does - to no avail. Rejections from Hilfswerk to the Red Cross. Too few staff, no more care cases can be looked after at home several times a day.
You have to be able to afford 24-hour care
After three weeks, the gauntlet is thrown down. The 84-year-old can finally leave the hospital. The relatives have found a company that has free capacity for 24-hour care. The cost: 3100 euros!
There is a great need for skilled workers in the care sector. There is also a great need for staff in mobile services and regional bottlenecks.
Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, Soziallandesrätin
Bild: DANIELA_MATEJSCHEK
Bottlenecks confirmed, expansion decided
The state's social services department confirms the bottlenecks in the care sector. On the one hand because of the floods, on the other because of the shortage of skilled workers. However, they also point out that they have already reacted to the staff shortage.
Training places for nursing professions have been increased to around 2100 per year. By 2030, 300 million euros will also be invested in the expansion and modernization of care homes. This will create 650 additional places.
