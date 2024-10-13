The hot topics for the next state government

The clock is ticking: In six weeks' time today, the people of Styria will elect a new provincial parliament. In 42 days, we will know who will be elected in our province. And we will know whether Christopher Drexler, who took over the office of governor from his ÖVP party colleague Hermann Schützenhöfer in July 2022, will be able to defend first place for the People's Party. Or whether the FPÖ with Mario Kunasek at the helm will achieve what Herbert Kickl did two weeks ago nationwide: coming first. This would be a historic breakthrough for Styria - with the exception of Carinthia, the FPÖ has never managed to take first place in any other federal state.