Leni Klum in a transparent dress on the set of “GNTM”

"A breath of nothing"

The outfit, which Leni affectionately describes as her "dream dress", consists of delicate, sheer panels of fabric that only slightly hug her body. Particularly striking: the left shoulder and her back remain completely uncovered and her hair is pinned up in a bun, making the look even more sensual. With a touch of nothing, she impresses on the catwalk and shows that she is just as bold as her mother when it comes to fashion.