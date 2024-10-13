A touch of nothing
Leni Klum in a transparent dress on the set of “GNTM”
Filming for the 20th season of the successful ProSieben show "Germany's Next Topmodel" has begun - and it's not just host Heidi Klum who is causing a stir.
Her daughter Leni Klum is also attracting attention and shows that she has inherited her famous mother's fashion gene. The twenty-year-old, who has established herself as a model in recent years, posted exciting pictures of herself on the "GNTM" set in a breathtaking transparent dress on Instagram.
"A breath of nothing"
The outfit, which Leni affectionately describes as her "dream dress", consists of delicate, sheer panels of fabric that only slightly hug her body. Particularly striking: the left shoulder and her back remain completely uncovered and her hair is pinned up in a bun, making the look even more sensual. With a touch of nothing, she impresses on the catwalk and shows that she is just as bold as her mother when it comes to fashion.
Avant-garde
Heidi Klum, who can also be seen in the pictures, opted for a strapless mini fringed dress in light blue, which shows off her legs perfectly.
Both extravagant dresses were created by the Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri from Lever Couture, who is hyped in Hollywood. The label is known for its avant-garde, often see-through creations, and Heidi Klum herself has already appeared several times in designs by the brand - always an eye-catcher on the red carpet.
It remains to be seen whether Leni Klum will play a special role in the new season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". What is clear, however, is that she is already causing a stir with her dream dress and giving the new season a special touch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
