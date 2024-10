Hateful posters against Schicker: “A red line!”

"We've already had a discussion, we've seen that things have moved forward and further talks are planned. I am confident that we will be able to resolve this issue soon," Markus Schütz, TSG's CEO, was quoted as saying by kicker. "Our line is very clear: we will not tolerate any posters, banners or appeals with incitement to hatred, not now and not in the future. That is a red line, there is no compromise."