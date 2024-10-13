Is there VIP treatment?
Explosive report! More excitement surrounding Mbappe
Another big fuss about superstar Kylian Mbappe! After the Real Madrid striker turned down France's national team and was spotted in a Stockholm nightclub instead, he is now apparently demanding VIP status with the "Equipe Tricolore".
As the French media outlet "footmercato" reports, Kylian Mbappe is said to have made it clear that he will only play in the important matches for France. The reason: his busy schedule increases the risk of injury, which is why he wants to skip secondary matches in future and take a break. His big goal is therefore to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025.
France are currently without the striker due to a thigh injury. Instead, the Real star is said to have been spotted with Nordi Mukiele in a Stockholm nightclub, according to the local newspaper "Aftonbladet".
Did Real put pressure on him?
According to French media, Real are said to have pressured Mbappe to skip the Nations League games. After the serious injury to Dani Carvajal (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, rupture of the outer collateral ligament and rupture of the popliteus tendon in the right knee), a long absence for the exceptional player would be the next major setback ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
