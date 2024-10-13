Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Busted in Tyrol

152 cartons of cigarettes smuggled from Switzerland

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 11:00

An Iraqi man (43) and his cousin are facing criminal financial proceedings. The two men are accused of smuggling over 150 cartons of cigarettes from Switzerland to Austria. The case was uncovered in the Tyrolean capital.

0 Kommentare

The 43-year-old fell into the police net on the evening of September 22. The man was driving a company car on Mitterweg in Innsbruck. "He was subjected to a traffic stop by police officers from GPI Innsbruck Airport," the investigators said. 

In addition to the necessary tools, the officers noticed two large suitcases.

Zitat Icon

Every time the police officers approached the rear door, the man started shouting.

Ein Sprecher der Polizei

Faking a medical incident
When the Iraqi was questioned, he feigned a medical emergency and complained of abdominal pain, among other things. This is why the ambulance was called. "Every time the police officers approached the rear door, the man started screaming."

Symbolic image (Bild: Tomschi Peter)
Symbolic image
(Bild: Tomschi Peter)

Illegal goods from Switzerland
After first aid by the rescue team, the officers finally took a closer look at the suitcases. They were full to bursting with sticks of cigarettes. The man claimed that he had found the suitcases at a highway parking lot in the Oberland. However, the investigators did not believe this story. They suspected that the cigarettes came from Switzerland.

House searches carried out
Two house searches were carried out together with customs officers. In addition to the 43-year-old, his cousin was also questioned. In the end, 152 cartons of cigarettes were confiscated and destroyed. Criminal financial proceedings were initiated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf