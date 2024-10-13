Busted in Tyrol
152 cartons of cigarettes smuggled from Switzerland
An Iraqi man (43) and his cousin are facing criminal financial proceedings. The two men are accused of smuggling over 150 cartons of cigarettes from Switzerland to Austria. The case was uncovered in the Tyrolean capital.
The 43-year-old fell into the police net on the evening of September 22. The man was driving a company car on Mitterweg in Innsbruck. "He was subjected to a traffic stop by police officers from GPI Innsbruck Airport," the investigators said.
In addition to the necessary tools, the officers noticed two large suitcases.
Every time the police officers approached the rear door, the man started shouting.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
Faking a medical incident
When the Iraqi was questioned, he feigned a medical emergency and complained of abdominal pain, among other things. This is why the ambulance was called. "Every time the police officers approached the rear door, the man started screaming."
Illegal goods from Switzerland
After first aid by the rescue team, the officers finally took a closer look at the suitcases. They were full to bursting with sticks of cigarettes. The man claimed that he had found the suitcases at a highway parking lot in the Oberland. However, the investigators did not believe this story. They suspected that the cigarettes came from Switzerland.
House searches carried out
Two house searches were carried out together with customs officers. In addition to the 43-year-old, his cousin was also questioned. In the end, 152 cartons of cigarettes were confiscated and destroyed. Criminal financial proceedings were initiated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
