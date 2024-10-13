What was going on there?
Kroos to Kimmich: “You were well served with a yellow”
What was going on there? Some TV viewers were probably asking themselves that on Friday evening. In the 2:1 win against Bosnia, Germany's Joshua Kimmich suddenly saw a yellow card shortly before the end. The Bayern star wasn't the only one who couldn't understand the world, Toni Kroos also had to smile and wrote with a wink: "You were well served with a yellow card."
The German national team picked up three points in the Nations League on Friday, even with a decimated team in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Shortly before the end of the game, however, a scene caused trouble for the DFB team: in stoppage time, Ermedin Demirovic pushed Joshua Kimmich against an advertising hoarding. To the surprise of many, referee Francois Letexier not only showed the Bosnian a yellow card, but also Kimmich.
Toni Kroos was also taken aback. "Watch out next time. You were well served with a yellow card," he commented on Kimmich's post, which the Bayern player had published after the match. Kroos received numerous likes online for his - not serious - reaction. Users also joked about the scene. "The gang should have gotten a yellow for complaining too," wrote one.
Now arch-rivals await
In the end, the yellow card didn't matter and the DFB team celebrated three points. "If we score the third goal, we'll have a calmer evening. That's kind of the only thing we can say we're not happy with," said Kimmich.
Against arch-rivals the Netherlands, the exploitation of chances will play an important role. With a win on Monday, the understrength Germans could book their ticket to the quarter-finals in March.
