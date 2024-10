Reunited: Skiing dream couple romp in Tyrol

While Shiffrin has spent the past few weeks preparing for the new season, which starts on October 26 in Sölden, Kilde is still struggling with the consequences of his serious crash in Wengen. This summer, Shiffrin was called upon less as a training partner than as a good soul for her injured partner. Most recently, however, she spent almost three months at training camps in the USA and South America. Now there was a reunion in Tyrol.