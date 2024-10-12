Rock erupted: Mountaineer plunged into the depths

The mountain accident occurred on Saturday at around 1.15 pm in the area of the Einserkogel in the municipality of Grünau im Almtal. A 31-year-old from the Kirchdorf district wanted to climb the mountain together with two Tyrolean friends, aged 33 and 39, via a very rarely climbed route through the north-west face. The mountaineers climbed from the Almsee through the Hintere Kolmkar to the north-west face, where they put on climbing harnesses and prepared the secured ascent using ropes.



The group still went rope-free

As the first few meters of the tour lead through a gully and are around the second degree of difficulty (UIAA), the group decided to start off without ropes. The 31-year-old led the way. As he climbed around a ledge, the rock he was holding onto suddenly broke off. He fell five to ten meters into a gully and lay seriously injured. His companions immediately administered first aid and made an emergency call.



Emergency doctor arrived on a rope

The emergency doctor from the C10 emergency helicopter was dropped off at the scene of the accident by rope, where the injured man was given initial medical treatment and made fit for transport. Finally, he was flown on a 30-meter rope to the intermediate landing site at the Almsee. After receiving further emergency medical treatment, he was flown to the hospital in Wels. The two Tyroleans, who were not familiar with the area, were flown into the valley on a rope by the helicopter of the air police. However, this was not the only serious alpine accident on Saturday.