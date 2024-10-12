Austria struggle to a narrow 1-0 win

Thanks to the draw between Dornbirn and Imst and golden goalscorer Milos Savic, the three points nevertheless remained in Maxglan. "It was difficult to play. I think the pitch was also very deep," said Savic. His colleague Aaron Volkert agreed: "The pitch wasn't ideal either. We weren't able to play our quick, flat passing game. But we can't make excuses for that." Nevertheless, there were two reasons to celebrate. Striker Johannes Zottl came on in the 75th minute, making his 100th appearance in a competitive match for Austria. "Joey is an important player for us, not just on the pitch. He has a great attitude," praised the coach.