“Building bridges and overcoming rifts”

We are all familiar with cases in which we disagree fundamentally with our fellow human beings, and it is not uncommon for such differences of opinion to lead to arguments, and therefore even to the breakdown of a relationship or, in the very worst form, to war. We are not immune to this in our private lives, not in politics, and especially not in the church. Synodality, however, offers us a way out. I have been working with the method of listening circles for three years. We meet in small groups, here in Rome, with Christians from all continents. Individual points of view are presented alternately with phases of silence; only after everything has been heard and internalized in silence and elements of prayerful reflection is there discussion, and the attempt is always made never to see one's own opinion as final. The hope and expectation is that, through silence and listening, a process will be set in motion in which we can simply place the most diverse points of view next to each other, where we can finally discuss them in the knowledge that none of us can ever be 100 percent right and that we are closer to each other than we originally thought. Yes, that the realization matures: despite our differences, we all have a common task.