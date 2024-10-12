Affair at the Brucknerhaus: ex-boss wants 200,000 euros

Head of the supervisory board Lukas confirms "Krone" information

The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and LIVA cleaner Meinhard Lukas confirmed to the "Krone" on Friday that proceedings were pending at the Linz Labor Court. "I had a constructive discussion with Rainer Stadler. We have agreed to leave the proceedings in abeyance for the time being and will talk further when I have a complete overview as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIVA." As is well known, Lukas took on the task of ensuring order at the LIVA after political misconduct - after all, city boss Luger had to resign in the wake of the case.