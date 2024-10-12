Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lawsuit after leave of absence

Affair at the Brucknerhaus: ex-boss wants 200,000 euros

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 08:57

The next act in the affair surrounding the Brucknerhaus in Linz: Rainer Stadler, former commercial director of the cultural institution in the provincial capital, is suing the Linz event company LIVA for 204,800 euros.

0 Kommentare

The background to this is exciting and well-known: As reported, it had come to light some time ago that Intendant Dietmar Kerschbaum's application had been postponed. The then head of the LIVA supervisory board, Mayor Klaus Luger, admitted that he had sent him the questions for a hearing in advance. Stadler came into the picture because Kerschbaum was making a good living from his own business.

Loss of earnings and damage to reputation
Stadler had signed these contracts as part of the four-eyes principle. Like Kerschbaum, Stadler was therefore released from his duties on March 15, although he was told at the time that he would retire at the end of the month. Stadler complained of a loss of earnings and damage to his reputation - and he wants compensation for this.

The businessman and the artist: Rainer Stadler (left) wants 204,800 euros from LIVA, Dietmar Kerschbaum 3 million euros. (Bild: Werner Kerschbaummayr/TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
The businessman and the artist: Rainer Stadler (left) wants 204,800 euros from LIVA, Dietmar Kerschbaum 3 million euros.
(Bild: Werner Kerschbaummayr/TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

 Head of the supervisory board Lukas confirms "Krone" information
The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and LIVA cleaner Meinhard Lukas confirmed to the "Krone" on Friday that proceedings were pending at the Linz Labor Court. "I had a constructive discussion with Rainer Stadler. We have agreed to leave the proceedings in abeyance for the time being and will talk further when I have a complete overview as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIVA." As is well known, Lukas took on the task of ensuring order at the LIVA after political misconduct - after all, city boss Luger had to resign in the wake of the case.

Former artistic director even wants 3 million euros
Former artistic director Dietmar Kerschbaum, on the other hand, wants three million euros because his contract, which would have run until 2027, was terminated earlier. The lawyers for Kerschbaum and the City of Linz are currently exchanging their legal positions; a lawsuit has not yet been officially filed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf