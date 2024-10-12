Lawsuit after leave of absence
Affair at the Brucknerhaus: ex-boss wants 200,000 euros
The next act in the affair surrounding the Brucknerhaus in Linz: Rainer Stadler, former commercial director of the cultural institution in the provincial capital, is suing the Linz event company LIVA for 204,800 euros.
The background to this is exciting and well-known: As reported, it had come to light some time ago that Intendant Dietmar Kerschbaum's application had been postponed. The then head of the LIVA supervisory board, Mayor Klaus Luger, admitted that he had sent him the questions for a hearing in advance. Stadler came into the picture because Kerschbaum was making a good living from his own business.
Loss of earnings and damage to reputation
Stadler had signed these contracts as part of the four-eyes principle. Like Kerschbaum, Stadler was therefore released from his duties on March 15, although he was told at the time that he would retire at the end of the month. Stadler complained of a loss of earnings and damage to his reputation - and he wants compensation for this.
Head of the supervisory board Lukas confirms "Krone" information
The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and LIVA cleaner Meinhard Lukas confirmed to the "Krone" on Friday that proceedings were pending at the Linz Labor Court. "I had a constructive discussion with Rainer Stadler. We have agreed to leave the proceedings in abeyance for the time being and will talk further when I have a complete overview as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIVA." As is well known, Lukas took on the task of ensuring order at the LIVA after political misconduct - after all, city boss Luger had to resign in the wake of the case.
Former artistic director even wants 3 million euros
Former artistic director Dietmar Kerschbaum, on the other hand, wants three million euros because his contract, which would have run until 2027, was terminated earlier. The lawyers for Kerschbaum and the City of Linz are currently exchanging their legal positions; a lawsuit has not yet been officially filed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.