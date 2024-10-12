Donation for "Milton"
Kevin Costner records song for hurricane victims
Oscar winner Kevin Costner wants to help the victims of hurricanes "Helene" and "Milton" in the USA with a song. He and his band "Modern West" have released their first song in more than four years.
All proceeds from the song "Find Your Way" would go to the aid organization "Hope Force International", which is helping with reconstruction in the affected areas.
Song aims to offer "refuge"
Costner himself has experienced periods of darkness and clung to song lyrics that helped him, the 69-year-old wrote. He hopes that this song will offer refuge to all those who lose sight of hope. There is no fixed purchase price. Everyone should decide for themselves how much to donate.
Millions donated
Celebrities such as singers Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton and the actor couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have already donated millions to the victims of the hurricanes.
Costner frequently goes on tour as a singer and guitarist with his rock and country band "Kevin Costner & Modern West". The two-time Oscar winner ("Dances with Wolves") recently directed and starred in the first part of his planned western series "Horizon".
"Milton" made landfall in the west of the US state of Florida late on Wednesday evening (local time). Almost 2.5 million households and businesses were still without power on Friday evening and some areas were still under water. At least 16 people were killed by "Milton".
Just a few days earlier, storm "Helene" had moved across the south-east of the USA and left devastation in its wake in several states. According to reports, well over 200 people lost their lives as a result of "Helene".
