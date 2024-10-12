Vorteilswelt
Leaders Imst are coming

A Westliga top match for the Reds

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 09:55

FC Dornbirn welcome leaders Imst in the RLW top duel. Rothosen coach Eric Orie warns against the strong Tyroleans. Hohenems, Röthis and Altach Juniors also play at home, only Lauterach have to travel.

0 Kommentare

A top match, against the best opponent in the league at the moment," says FC Dornbirn coach Eric Orie ahead of today's (15:30) top match against league leaders Imst, "we won't get many chances. But maybe we can surprise them." Matheus Favali returns to the squad, the Reds are complete.

Ems against promoted team
Hohenems have had a strong season so far under coach Werner Grabher. The team from Grafenstadt recently overtook local rivals Dornbirn and have a good chance of defending fourth place today (16) in their own stadium against newly promoted Kuchl.

Despite strong results, Ems coach Werner Grabher wants even more from his team. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Despite strong results, Ems coach Werner Grabher wants even more from his team.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Mahop returns
Altach Juniors have picked up just three points from the last three rounds and have recently had to do without their coach Louis Mahop, who has stepped in on an interim basis with the Bundesliga professionals. Today (15:30) at home against St. Johann - the Salzburg side won 3:0 in Schwaz on Wednesday - coach Mahop is back on the sidelines and wants to lead the Juniors back to winning ways.

After a brief interlude in the Bundesliga, Louis Mahop can once again devote his full attention to the Juniors. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
After a brief interlude in the Bundesliga, Louis Mahop can once again devote his full attention to the Juniors.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Last weekend, the team from Röthn must have taken a big load off their minds as they celebrated their first win of the season away to Kitzbühel. Equipped with new self-confidence, coach Ali Özkan's team could now go one better at home (15) against Wals-Grünau.

FC Lauterach are the only Ländle team to have to get on the bus in this RLW round - the bottom team play in Kufstein (16).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
