A Westliga top match for the Reds

Mahop returns

Altach Juniors have picked up just three points from the last three rounds and have recently had to do without their coach Louis Mahop, who has stepped in on an interim basis with the Bundesliga professionals. Today (15:30) at home against St. Johann - the Salzburg side won 3:0 in Schwaz on Wednesday - coach Mahop is back on the sidelines and wants to lead the Juniors back to winning ways.