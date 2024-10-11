Gottschalk: “Touching women purely for business”

Gottschalk struggles with loss of importance

The 74-year-old believes that he is now a "divider" is "nonsense". The fact that the "target group that has grown up" - young people - no longer want to know anything about him is simply his fate. "There are enough people who want to be photographed with me and pat me on the back. I don't have to google who thinks I'm shit." He is not at odds with the zeitgeist, he just doesn't understand it and is looking for explanations.