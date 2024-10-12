Eisenstadt district
15 municipalities ring in the heat transition
The district of Eisenstadt becomes Austria's first fossil-free priority region "Out of oil and gas". There is one million euros in funding for this.
Burgenland wants to be climate-neutral and energy-independent by 2030. The "Heat transition in Eisenstadt and the surrounding area" project is intended to be a building block in implementing this plan. Forschung Burgenland has secured funding of one million euros for this purpose, according to Bernd Vogl, Managing Director of the Climate and Energy Fund as the funding body. "We are thus creating the basis for a sustainable energy supply in the region and making an important contribution to Austria's climate target," explains Astrid Eisenkopf, Vice Provincial Minister.
From district heating expansion to raising awareness
In terms of content, the project ranges from replacing fossil fuel heating systems, increasing efficiency in the space heating sector, energy space planning, expanding district heating, supporting energy-poor households to raising awareness, providing information and energy advice.
Population as an important part of achieving climate targets
The involvement of the population is a particular concern. "In addition to the economic aspects, it helps to raise awareness," says Marcus Keding, Managing Director of Forschung Burgenland. The alliance between municipalities, the province and stakeholders underlines the joint commitment to a sustainable and climate-friendly future and will show how crucial cooperation at all levels can be for the success of the heating transition, says project manager Marion Schönfeldinger.
The participating municipalities
In addition to the provincial capital Eisenstadt, the municipalities of Breitenbrunn, Donnerskirchen, Klingenbach, Mörbisch, Oggau, Oslip, Purbach, Rust, Schützen am Gebirge, Siegendorf, St. Margarethen, Trausdorf, Wulkaprodersdorf and Zagersdorf are project partners.
