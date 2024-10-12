15 municipalities ring in the heat transition

Burgenland wants to be climate-neutral and energy-independent by 2030. The "Heat transition in Eisenstadt and the surrounding area" project is intended to be a building block in implementing this plan. Forschung Burgenland has secured funding of one million euros for this purpose, according to Bernd Vogl, Managing Director of the Climate and Energy Fund as the funding body. "We are thus creating the basis for a sustainable energy supply in the region and making an important contribution to Austria's climate target," explains Astrid Eisenkopf, Vice Provincial Minister.