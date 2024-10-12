Jan Lisiecki: Piano runs instead of ski runs

Jan Lisiecki was born in Calgary in March 1995 to Polish parents.

He signed an exclusive contract with the Deutsche Grammophon record label when he was just 15.

One day after his 18th birthday, he stood in for Martha Argerich and played Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto under Claudio Abbado.

His recording of the Beethoven concertos was released on CD for the Beethoven Year.

He also recorded the two Chopin concertos (for NIFC, National Institute Frederick Chopin).