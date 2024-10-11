Premiere in Zeltweg
First health center for children opens
It's a first in Styria: the first health center for children opens in Zeltweg on Monday. It is open five days a week and also has a midwife and other specialist staff on board. The second center in Graz will follow next year.
The Brothers of Mercy are becoming an increasingly important factor in healthcare provision in the Aichfeld (Murtal district). They have been running a gynecology outpatient clinic in Zeltweg for some time now, and recently opened a health center in Fohnsdorf (full operation from 2025) - and now the first children's health center is to follow, again in the same building in Zeltweg.
It opens for business on Monday. Two pediatricians will be ordained: Clara Gundolf and Nadja Botzkowski. The team also includes qualified nursing staff, speech therapists, a physiotherapy team and a midwife.
Opening hours
- Monday to Wednesday: 8 am to 6 pm
- Thursday: 9 am to 4 pm
- Friday: 9 am to 12 pm
The project was presented on Friday by Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Health, Hannes Schwarz, Chairman of the SPÖ, Prior Frater Antonius Nguyen and Director Oliver Szmey (both from the Brothers of Mercy Graz), Mayor Günter Reichold and Josef Harb, Chairman of the ÖGB. The latter spoke of "a real milestone". Pediatric care in the region has recently been rather poor.
Second children's center to be built in Graz
The second Styrian children's health center is to be opened in Graz next year, as confirmed by Provincial Councillor Kornhäusl in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper just this week. He named "mid-2025" as the time horizon, and a location is still being sought.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
