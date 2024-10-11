Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dramatic video

Hurricane victims in the sea: Fighting death with a cooler!

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 15:21

Hurricane "Milton" roared over the ocean and land with enormous force. This was also felt by a man who was out on the open sea on his fishing boat ...

0 Kommentare

The man on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico, which became unmaneuverable off Madeira Beach (Florida) on Wednesday - just a few hours before Hurricane Milton hit the coast.

Rescue divers in action
According to the Coast Guard, they were still able to make contact with him before the radio failed at around 6.45 pm. It was only on Thursday, after hours of searching, that the man was discovered by a Coast Guard helicopter almost 50 kilometers off Longboat Key. The man was clinging to a cooler, which saved his life.

During Hurricane Milton, a man was on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico. He fell off the boat and clung to a cooler. The Coast Guard rescued the man around 50 kilometers off the coast of Florida. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
During Hurricane Milton, a man was on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico. He fell off the boat and clung to a cooler. The Coast Guard rescued the man around 50 kilometers off the coast of Florida.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Storm victim recovers in hospital
Despite the extreme conditions caused by the hurricane, he survived the ordeal on the open sea. A rescue diver was roped down and brought the man safely on board. The storm victim is currently recovering in hospital in Tampa from the stress and shock of this traumatic experience.

"He experienced a nightmare scenario"
Dana Grady from the Coast Guard explained: "This man survived a nightmare scenario." The man, whose name was not disclosed, survived wind speeds of up to 145 km/h and incredibly high waves of up to 7.6 meters.

Hurricane Milton caused considerable damage in Florida and claimed several lives. The dramatic rescue of the fisherman is one of the few positive stories amidst the devastating destruction left behind by the storm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf