Dramatic video
Hurricane victims in the sea: Fighting death with a cooler!
Hurricane "Milton" roared over the ocean and land with enormous force. This was also felt by a man who was out on the open sea on his fishing boat ...
The man on a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico, which became unmaneuverable off Madeira Beach (Florida) on Wednesday - just a few hours before Hurricane Milton hit the coast.
Rescue divers in action
According to the Coast Guard, they were still able to make contact with him before the radio failed at around 6.45 pm. It was only on Thursday, after hours of searching, that the man was discovered by a Coast Guard helicopter almost 50 kilometers off Longboat Key. The man was clinging to a cooler, which saved his life.
Storm victim recovers in hospital
Despite the extreme conditions caused by the hurricane, he survived the ordeal on the open sea. A rescue diver was roped down and brought the man safely on board. The storm victim is currently recovering in hospital in Tampa from the stress and shock of this traumatic experience.
"He experienced a nightmare scenario"
Dana Grady from the Coast Guard explained: "This man survived a nightmare scenario." The man, whose name was not disclosed, survived wind speeds of up to 145 km/h and incredibly high waves of up to 7.6 meters.
Hurricane Milton caused considerable damage in Florida and claimed several lives. The dramatic rescue of the fisherman is one of the few positive stories amidst the devastating destruction left behind by the storm.
