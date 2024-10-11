Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Proposal in Japan

Ex-“GNTM” beauty Stefanie Giesinger is engaged!

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 14:46

Stefanie Giesinger has announced her engagement on her podcast "G Spot". Her boyfriend recently proposed to her in Japan after only a few months of love.

0 Kommentare

"A few weeks ago, I even wanted to get married spontaneously in Japan. A bit Vegas-style. Just me, my partner and a few people who were kind to us there," Stefanie Giesinger now dropped the bombshell in her podcast.

Marriage proposal in Japan
And then continued: "I also had a marriage proposal in Japan." 

Her love for her boyfriend is a real whirlwind romance. It was only "three and a half months ago" that she "met a man who I thought was really great, I fell in love with him straight away". They quickly "spent a lot of time together and it felt very beautiful and inspiring", says Giesinger.

But then she was in Japan for a month. During one of their numerous phone calls, he asked her what she thought about him coming to her. 

"I am engaged"
They had already talked about a possible wedding beforehand. "I was the first to say: 'I can imagine even getting married to you right away. I just want to be with you, no matter what. I just feel this connection." She had even already found a chapel and a wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood. 

As the plans became more concrete, her boyfriend finally proposed to her - in the pouring rain outside a pub. "And for me, it wasn't the moment when I cried," Giesinger recalled. "I was pretty emotionless, which was a bit stupid for him."

Did she break off the engagement? "I'm engaged," Giesinger emphasized. 

Not a traditional wedding
Her boyfriend didn't have an engagement ring with him when he spontaneously proposed. "He drew a ring on my finger and I drew it on his," explained the ex-"GNTM" beauty. After all, they had them tattooed in Japan. "Now we're fiancée and fiancé and that feels sweet too."

They haven't gotten married yet, but it could happen at any time. However, it probably won't be a big, traditional wedding, as Giesinger concluded. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf