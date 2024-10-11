Proposal in Japan
Ex-“GNTM” beauty Stefanie Giesinger is engaged!
Stefanie Giesinger has announced her engagement on her podcast "G Spot". Her boyfriend recently proposed to her in Japan after only a few months of love.
"A few weeks ago, I even wanted to get married spontaneously in Japan. A bit Vegas-style. Just me, my partner and a few people who were kind to us there," Stefanie Giesinger now dropped the bombshell in her podcast.
Marriage proposal in Japan
And then continued: "I also had a marriage proposal in Japan."
Her love for her boyfriend is a real whirlwind romance. It was only "three and a half months ago" that she "met a man who I thought was really great, I fell in love with him straight away". They quickly "spent a lot of time together and it felt very beautiful and inspiring", says Giesinger.
But then she was in Japan for a month. During one of their numerous phone calls, he asked her what she thought about him coming to her.
"I am engaged"
They had already talked about a possible wedding beforehand. "I was the first to say: 'I can imagine even getting married to you right away. I just want to be with you, no matter what. I just feel this connection." She had even already found a chapel and a wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood.
As the plans became more concrete, her boyfriend finally proposed to her - in the pouring rain outside a pub. "And for me, it wasn't the moment when I cried," Giesinger recalled. "I was pretty emotionless, which was a bit stupid for him."
Did she break off the engagement? "I'm engaged," Giesinger emphasized.
Not a traditional wedding
Her boyfriend didn't have an engagement ring with him when he spontaneously proposed. "He drew a ring on my finger and I drew it on his," explained the ex-"GNTM" beauty. After all, they had them tattooed in Japan. "Now we're fiancée and fiancé and that feels sweet too."
They haven't gotten married yet, but it could happen at any time. However, it probably won't be a big, traditional wedding, as Giesinger concluded.
