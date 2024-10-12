Excitement over form
The gender debate has now also reached the youngest children: in Graz kindergartens, parents can choose from six genders when registering their offspring. The municipal authorities emphasize that they are only adhering to legal requirements.
There is currently a lot of excitement in various parents' groups in Graz: On the application form for pre-registration for a municipal kindergarten, parents can choose from six genders for their children: In addition to "male" and "female", there are also "diverse", "inter", "open" and "no specification" to choose from. For many parents, this is the peak of the gender debate and they no longer understand the world.
"Biologically, there are two genders. Period."
ÖVP city councillor Kurt Hohensinner is responsible for education at city hall. When asked about the six genders on the official data form, he also shakes his head: "Biologically, there are two genders. Period. Now we can discuss whether there needs to be a third registration option for adults, for the individual cases who don't feel they belong to either of the two. But to raise this unnecessary gender issue in childcare facilities is completely wrong."
Since its introduction in 2022, no child in Graz has ever been assigned a gender other than male or female. "This gender issue at such an early age not only has no practical relevance, but is also completely inappropriate," Hohensinner clarifies.
The reason for this regulation was a ruling by the Constitutional Court in 2018, according to which the civil status register was amended. In Graz, the municipal directorate complied with this decision by issuing instructions to all departments in 2022.
Stadtrat Kurt Hohensinner
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
"We comply with federal legislation"
"That's why the six options make sense," Helmut Schmalenberg, Head of the Presidential Department, is convinced. "We are thus adhering to what the federal legislator stipulates. In addition, the Human Rights Advisory Council of the City of Graz has also deemed this solution to be sensible." The "no information" option also ensures that no one has to feel under pressure if the other five options are not suitable.
