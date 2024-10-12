"Biologically, there are two genders. Period."

ÖVP city councillor Kurt Hohensinner is responsible for education at city hall. When asked about the six genders on the official data form, he also shakes his head: "Biologically, there are two genders. Period. Now we can discuss whether there needs to be a third registration option for adults, for the individual cases who don't feel they belong to either of the two. But to raise this unnecessary gender issue in childcare facilities is completely wrong."