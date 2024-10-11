Model wife?
Martha Stewart confesses: I had an affair!
Martha Stewart once had an extramarital affair that her husband knew nothing about.
The 83-year-old businesswoman was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990 and has daughter Alexis (59) with him. But while the presenter and model housewife criticized any man who was unfaithful to his partner, she has now admitted that she actually had an affair herself before her marriage ended.
"He knew nothing about it"
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary "Martha", she said: "Young women, take my advice. If you're married and your husband starts cheating on you, he's a piece of sh**."
The TV actress was then asked about her own affair, to which she replied, "Yes, but I don't think Andy ever knew about it."
Not an "unhappy housewife"
The former talk show host, who has made her estimated $550 million fortune through publishing, broadcasting, merchandising and e-commerce ventures, also noted in the trailer that she could have chosen to just be a housewife. However, she is happy that she took the leap into business.
"I could have just been an unhappy housewife. But I didn't let that happen to me. And I'm so glad I didn't," Stewart explained.
Stewart once loved Hopkins
After their divorce, Stewart's ex married Robyn Fairclough, who had worked as Martha's personal assistant, in May 1993, but they later divorced and he is now married to Shyla Nelson, with whom he has five children.
In the meantime, Martha Stewart had a brief relationship with Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins and then dated tech billionaire Charles Simonyi for 15 years before they broke up for good in 2008. Since then, she has not been publicly linked to anyone.
Stewart once told "E! News": "I know a lot of eligible men. I think they really want a woman to take care of them. But I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full time because I work too much."
