The eternal philistine and his enigmatic teachings

The "didactic play without a lesson", as Frisch called it with an ironic reference to Brecht, is extremely intricate: a philistine tolerates two homeless people taking up residence in his attic out of cowardice and a desire to harmonize in order to burn down his house. History can be burdened with all the political truths and banalities in the world. Preferably that we stagger into disaster with our eyes wide open out of cowardice. But it can also be taken literally in a beguilingly incorrect way: Never give shelter to a non-sedentary, otherwise he will burn down your place. Literarily, the text is in good shape. The somewhat labored epilogue from the contemporary phenomena of existentialism and the absurd is brilliantly compensated for by the magnificent Greek choruses of the firemen. Stefanie Mohr's production allows the audience to think for themselves, and the result is solid theater in the best sense of the word. No Kickl masks for the arsonists, no non-binary salon dirndl for the Biedermann - how relaxing! Markus Bluhm leaves no groveling reflex unused in the title role, Joseph Robert Bartl, Katharina Klar, Dominic Oley and Alexandra Krismer delight at the head of an impeccable ensemble, in that order.