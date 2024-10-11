“You have all six races to prove yourself”

Time for the next generation?

Red Bull has decided on a strategy for the remaining races of the current season. According to this, Tsunoda and Lawson are to show who is better suited for the seat next to Verstappen in an inter-team competition at Racing Bulls. "We have decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six races to prove that he is the better driver," confirms Marko.