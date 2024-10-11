Red Bull cockpit in 2025?
“You have all six races to prove yourself”
A three-way battle has broken out for the Red Bull cockpit alongside Max Verstappen for the upcoming Formula 1 season. In addition to Sergio Perez, who wants to keep his seat, Racing Bulls drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson also have a good chance. Chief consultant Helmut Marko emphasizes: "Anything is possible".
It is far from certain who will take the seat next to world champion Verstappen at Red Bull in the 2025 season. While it looked for a long time as if Perez would continue to enjoy the trust, the situation has now changed. Tsunoda, but also rookie Lawson, sense their chance.
"Tsunoda is a candidate to drive alongside Max in 2025. The remaining races this season will decide what our driver pairings will look like next year," Marko explains to "Sport 1".
Time for the next generation?
Red Bull has decided on a strategy for the remaining races of the current season. According to this, Tsunoda and Lawson are to show who is better suited for the seat next to Verstappen in an inter-team competition at Racing Bulls. "We have decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six races to prove that he is the better driver," confirms Marko.
At the same time, Perez must use his performances to make a case for not being replaced by one of his young rivals as early as 2025. If Marko has his way, however, it will be difficult for the experienced Mexican: "I can very well imagine a junior driver driving alongside Max," says the Austrian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.