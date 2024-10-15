Vorteilswelt
Prizes up to 4,000 euros

Lehre macht Sieger: Read the Extra and win

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 00:01

The Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce's special edition on apprenticeships and education is here - and with it an attractive competition!

Young people can achieve anything with an apprenticeship: from the coveted skilled worker to an academic title, a master craftsman to running their own business or even the world championship title at international professional championships - anything is possible. The stories in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce's Extra on apprenticeships and education show just how diverse the opportunities are with an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships guarantee success
Young people talk about their path, their motivations, experiences, everyday working life, the challenges and enjoyable moments as well as their plans for the future. There is also valuable information on apprenticeships, career guidance, further training opportunities and funding for apprentices and training companies. And: in the big competition, attentive readers have the chance to win cool prizes worth around 4,000 euros.

The prizes at a glance

  • Driving license worth 2,000 euros (sponsored by the Lower Austrian driving schools)
  • An annual subscription to a fitness studio worth 500 euros (sponsored by the Lower Austrian fitness studios)
  • Two mountain adventure passes worth 400 euros each
  • 15 cinema vouchers worth 15 euros each (sponsored by the Lower Austrian cinemas)

Read in, answer the questions, take part and win! HERE you can find the Extra Apprenticeship and Education of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf