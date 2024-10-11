Great new books for your mental health

Face Your Fear - Lukas Irmler (PENGUIN Verlag)

Extreme athlete Lukas Irmler experienced this himself when his fear of heights almost destroyed his dream of slacklining. Today, he is a multiple Guinness World Record holder and loves the very thing that used to scare him: extreme heights. In his book, he talks about his beginnings and challenges in slacklining and how he discovered his passion. His motto: If you do what you love, you will inevitably be successful at it - even if the first step can be scary.