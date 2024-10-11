Printed or e-book
Great new books for your mental health
There are times in life when things just don't run smoothly. The war in Ukraine and the Middle East, inflation and the wave of inflation ... there are many reasons to worry at the moment. Many people are desperate, sad, unhappy, would prefer to bury themselves in bed and not let anyone get close to them. Help is needed here: we present books that are good for the soul!
In the emotional jungle - Stavemann (BELTZ)
Constant anger, recurring fears or depression: emotional problems are usually based on harmful thought patterns. "If you are rejected, you are worth less" or "If I make mistakes, it's terribly embarrassing" are just two of many examples of this type of thinking trap. The self-help book shows you how emotional crises arise, how they are maintained and how they influence thinking, feeling and behavior. The good news: You can change patterns that make you ill! Click HERE for the book!
Soul Master - Maxim Mankevich (UNUM)
Maxim Mankevich, speaker and expert for success knowledge, has inspired thousands of people and accompanied them on their way to personal excellence. His thesis: The universe is fully behind us as soon as we align ourselves with our soul's purpose. We discover our luminous core and awaken our inner genius step by step. This book is a treasure chest full of practical tools for various areas of life: soul, relationship, vocation, money, happiness, environment, spirituality, consciousness and creation. Click HERE for the book!
The simplest psychotherapy in the world - Maggie Schauer (Rowohlt)
The renowned psychotraumatologist Maggie Schauer knows how many people are traumatized in supposedly peaceful environments: by domestic violence, sexual and emotional assault, rejection and exclusion, serious illness or other difficult events that accumulate in life. In many lives, stressful events mix with trauma and experiences of loss long before people become ill, before they need help or become the perpetrators of violence because they themselves experienced violence as a child - because trauma is passed down through generations. Click HERE for the book!
Feel better - Leon Windscheid - Rowohlt Polaris
Feelings determine our lives, and yet we know little about them. Windscheid explores the questions of whether fear also has a good side, whether eternal love exists, and why we actually need boredom. He shows what makes strong emotions such as sadness and anger particularly valuable and how they help us as human beings. In the end, we gain a new understanding of ourselves and understand why feeling can be our greatest strength. You can find the book HERE!
The cool shit about being happy. My book, my life - Andrea Weidlich (mvg)
After "Der geile Scheiß vom Glücklichsein" touched and inspired countless readers, here comes the matching workbook to take happiness into your own hands and manifest it with creative exercises and positive applications. The book is the perfect guide to letting go of obstructive thought patterns, formulating dreams and goals, standing up for yourself and thus deciphering the path to your own happiness step by step. You can find the book HERE!
Brain against Hailey - Hailey Morris (HEYNE)
Everyone knows it. That unwanted voice in the back of your head that always interferes when you least need it. Hayley Morris also hears this voice in her head and has long wondered who it is that is interfering so annoyingly. She now realizes that it's her brain, which lives in her head like an irredeemable roommate and won't give her any peace ... Click HERE for the book!
No stress is not enough - Monika Equit (hogrefe)
The guidebook addresses the importance of stress reduction and the fulfillment of basic psychological needs for well-being. It emphasizes that long-term need satisfaction is often associated with challenges and aims to help readers find a balance between need satisfaction and stress management. It uses methods from resilience and psychotherapy research. The focus is on promoting mental well-being, strengthening resilience and the correct treatment of mental illness. Click HERE for the book!
Help in bad times - Abbas Schirmohammadi (mankau)
The text emphasizes that crises, such as fears about the future or relationship problems, require top physical, mental and spiritual performance. Good crisis management helps you to think clearly, cope with stress and emerge stronger from difficult situations. The book "Help in difficult times" offers meditations, exercises and self-tests that promote inner peace and security. It helps to activate personal resources, discover new skills and overcome challenges in a positive way in order to lead a self-determined, self-confident and happier life. Click HERE for the book!
More krone.at psychology book specials
Boundary Boss - Terri Cole (mankau)
This book encourages you to free yourself from over-fulfilling, wanting to please and passive-aggressive behavior. Instead of repressing emotions, one should set clear boundaries and communicate - without guilt or drama. In "Boundary Boss", US psychotherapist Terri Cole explains how to recognize your own needs, create a new "boundary plan" and apply effective boundary techniques. She also gives tips on how to deal with people who disregard boundaries, avoid co-dependency and build healthy relationships. You can find the book HERE!
Face Your Fear - Lukas Irmler (PENGUIN Verlag)
Extreme athlete Lukas Irmler experienced this himself when his fear of heights almost destroyed his dream of slacklining. Today, he is a multiple Guinness World Record holder and loves the very thing that used to scare him: extreme heights. In his book, he talks about his beginnings and challenges in slacklining and how he discovered his passion. His motto: If you do what you love, you will inevitably be successful at it - even if the first step can be scary. Click HERE for the book!
What is your favorite book?
Are you a fan of a book that didn't make it into our selection? Then tell us your favorite book in the comments!
You can find more product recommendations in our comparison portal and current offers and discounts in our voucher portal. This article was written with editorial independence. However, as an Amazon partner, we earn from qualified sales. Prices may vary from day to day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.