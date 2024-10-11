Vorteilswelt
Drama in the border region

Pregnant cows stuck in truck for days

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 11:44

A calf that had already been born in the cramped transporter had no chance. It lies dead on the completely filthy floor because the emaciated mother was not helped by a vet. What a scandal! According to an animal welfare organization, two livestock trucks were not allowed to unload due to a formal error.

Two trucks from Germany, fully loaded with cattle, are already on Turkish territory after crossing the border and are being denied onward travel. This is because Brandenburg - the cattle's place of origin - was subsequently declared an affected zone for bluetongue.

This viral disease can occur in ruminants. There is no risk of bluetongue spreading or transmitting the disease to humans, including through meat or milk. 

Fault in the system
The animals have tested negative, but due to a formal error in the database for animal transportation ("Traces"), they are still not allowed to go forward or back. According to the latest information from the animal welfare organization "Animal Welfare Foundation", the animals are ankle-deep in their own excrement, are not unloaded and are already severely emaciated. At least one pregnant cow had to calve in the animal transport without veterinary supervision and the calf did not survive. 

Emaciated, no room to lie down - the suffering is immeasurable!
Emaciated, no room to lie down - the suffering is immeasurable!
(Bild: Animal Welfare Foundation )
Zitat Icon

"Austria also sends pregnant cows to Turkey and other third countries."

(Bild: krone.tv)

Maggie Entenfellner, „Krone“ Tierecke

Bild: krone.tv

Politicians must act
For EU MEP Thomas Waitz (Greens), this is an intolerable situation: "Pregnant cattle are exported to third countries under the guise of breeding animal transports. Animal welfare clearly falls by the wayside. There are now 35 pregnant cattle on each transporter who are stuck without veterinary care and cannot even lie down. We continue to call for stricter controls and a ban on live animal transports to third countries so that tragedies like this are not repeated on a daily basis."

Parliamentarian Waitz (Greens) repeatedly draws attention to how problematic these transports are.
Parliamentarian Waitz (Greens) repeatedly draws attention to how problematic these transports are.
(Bild: Paul Schwarzl )

According to the Animal Welfare Foundation, the animals must be returned to Germany or, presumably, slaughtered in Bulgaria. But once they are on the Turkish side, they are no longer allowed to enter the EU.

"This can also happen with animal transports that originate from Austria. We also send pregnant cows to Turkey and other third countries. It is incomprehensible that certain politicians are still standing by and doing nothing," says "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner, appalled by this latest case. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

