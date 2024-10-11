"Never use again"
Nobel Peace Prize goes to Japanese anti-nuclear activists
This year's Nobel Peace Prize goes to the organization Nihon Hidankyo - a group that campaigns against nuclear weapons. The organization was founded by survivors of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Their credo is: "These weapons must never be used again." The organization was honoured for its efforts to "make the world free of nuclear weapons". Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, emphasized on Friday in Oslo at the announcement of the winner that the activist group should be recognized, especially at a time when the taboo on the use of nuclear weapons is being called into question.
Field of candidates has shrunk significantly
Last year, the prestigious award went to the imprisoned women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi from Iran. A total of 286 candidates were nominated this year, including 197 individuals and 89 organizations. Compared to previous years, the field of candidates has therefore shrunk considerably. The Nobel Institutions traditionally keep the names of the nominees secret for 50 years.
This week, the Nobel Prize winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature have already been announced. The final award in economics will follow on Monday. All these Nobel Prizes are traditionally awarded in Stockholm, with the Nobel Peace Prize being the only one awarded in Oslo.
Ceremony on December 10
The Nobel Prizes go back to the dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896). On the anniversary of his death on December 10, they will all be presented at a ceremony, with the Peace Prize once again being the only one to be awarded in Oslo instead of Stockholm. This year's awards are once again associated with prize money of eleven million Swedish kronor (just under 970,000 euros) per category.
