Popular bar: bankruptcy for health reasons

The timing just before Christmas is "not ideal", according to the previous operator's lawyer, Wolfgang Deutschmann, in an interview with Oberösterreichische Nachrichten. However, attempts to somehow make it to the end of the year had failed for health reasons.



According to the lawyer, the liabilities amount to around 80,000 euros. Five employees are affected by the insolvency. The restaurant had worked well in the past and had also benefited from events such as Klassik am Dom.